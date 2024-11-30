LESCO Collects Rs 15.089m From 227 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered Rs 15.089 million from 227 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.
A LESCO spokesman told media here Saturday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.
078 million from 25 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 0.052 million from 24 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.072 million from 39 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.085 million from 19 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 0.024 million from 18 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 10.080 million from 37 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.055 million from 41 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 0.044 million from 24 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HCSTSI, NIC for strengthening startup ecosystem, fostering collaborative initiatives2 minutes ago
-
University of Mirpurkhas syndicate approves budget, strategic plan committee, official logo2 minutes ago
-
Governor felicitates people of province on 'Sindhi Culture Day'2 minutes ago
-
Couple, two young sons burnt to death in Burewala*****LEAD*****2 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 553 power pilferers in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
ANF foils drugs smuggling bid; recovers 3.8 kg Ice12 minutes ago
-
AIOU announces Matric and FA Results12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, German relations have strengthened: Governor Tessori12 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad police arrest three thieves, recover stolen goods worth millions12 minutes ago
-
PPP AJK chapter celebrates 58th Founding Anniversary of party42 minutes ago
-
Road accident claims life in Muzaffargarh42 minutes ago
-
Kaghan valley tourism season 2024 officially closed42 minutes ago