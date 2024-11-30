Open Menu

LESCO Collects Rs 15.089m From 227 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LESCO collects Rs 15.089m from 227 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered Rs 15.089 million from 227 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told media here Saturday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

078 million from 25 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 0.052 million from 24 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.072 million from 39 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.085 million from 19 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 0.024 million from 18 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 10.080 million from 37 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.055 million from 41 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 0.044 million from 24 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

