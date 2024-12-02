LESCO Collects Rs 16.017m From 238 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Ahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered Rs 16.017 million from 238 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours of its recovery campaign
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered Rs 16.017 million from 238 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.
LESCO spokesman told media here Monday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.
098 million from 30 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 0.075 million from 23 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.029 million from 35 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.073 million from 26 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 0.021 million from 20 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 11.020 million from 49 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.048 million from 30 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 0.053 million from 25 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
Recent Stories
LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners
IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punja ..
Medical camp organizes for police officers
IHC disposes of plea regarding Islamabad's own assembly
281 accused sent jail for identification in D-Chowk riots cases
Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases
Putin shelves 'World Friendship Games' meant to rival Olympics
Open Court to address public grievances
Punjab's first regulatory authority established to tackle inflation, encroachmen ..
NA body lauds NHMP for ensuring road safety of commuters
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends felicitations to UAE on 53rd ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours1 minute ago
-
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners1 minute ago
-
IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punjab16 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of plea regarding Islamabad's own assembly2 minutes ago
-
281 accused sent jail for identification in D-Chowk riots cases2 minutes ago
-
Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases2 minutes ago
-
Open Court to address public grievances3 minutes ago
-
Punjab's first regulatory authority established to tackle inflation, encroachments : CM3 minutes ago
-
NA body lauds NHMP for ensuring road safety of commuters31 minutes ago
-
Eduction minister visits blood camp55 minutes ago
-
Dr. Shahida Rehmani inaugurates digital democracy workshop55 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court suspended two SHC decision regarding SPSC55 minutes ago