LESCO Collects Rs 16.017m From 238 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Ahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered Rs 16.017 million from 238 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered Rs 16.017 million from 238 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Monday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

098 million from 30 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 0.075 million from 23 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.029 million from 35 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.073 million from 26 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 0.021 million from 20 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 11.020 million from 49 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.048 million from 30 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 0.053 million from 25 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

