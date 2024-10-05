LESCO collects Rs 3.061m from 211 defaulters

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered more than Rs 3.061 million from 211 chronic defaulters in all its five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered more than Rs 3.061 million from 211 chronic defaulters in all its five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that the company recovered outstanding dues of Rs 90,000 from 27 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 11,000 from 21 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 74,000 from 39 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 4,000 from 01 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 29,000 from 35 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 46,000 from 29 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 44,000 from 46 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 53,000 from 32 defaulters in Kasur Circle.