LESCO Collects Rs 3.76b From 126,718 Defaulters In 466 Days
Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered Rs 3.76 billion from 126,718 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 466 days of its recovery campaign.
LESCO spokesman told media here Monday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 559 million from 17,308 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 750 million from 16,024 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 600 million from 15,287 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 256 million from 8,520 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 296 million from 11,787 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 569 million from 15,669 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 228 million from 19,533 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 505 million from 22,590 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
