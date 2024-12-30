Open Menu

LESCO Collects Rs 3.897b From Dead Defaulters

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 07:45 PM

LESCO collects Rs 3.897b from dead defaulters

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has so far recovered Rs 3.897 billion from dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during its ongoing recovery campaign

LESCO spokesman told media here Monday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 587 million from 17,761 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 762 million from 16,439 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 640 million from 16,106 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 273 million from 9,068 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 301 million from 12,174 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 580 million from 16,386 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 238 million from 20,393 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 514 million from 22,991 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

