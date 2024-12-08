Open Menu

LESCO Collects Rs 4.009m From 201 Defaulters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LESCO collects Rs 4.009m from 201 defaulters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered Rs 4.009 million from 201 chronic defaulters in all its five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Sunday that the company recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

061 million from 20 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 0.047 million from 21 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.004 million from 24 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.076 million from 22 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 0.012 million from 16 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 0.052 million from 45 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.032 million from 39 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 0.025 million from 14 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

