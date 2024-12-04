Open Menu

LESCO Collects Rs 5.024m From 220 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 06:30 PM

LESCO collects Rs 5.024m from 220 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered Rs 5.024 million from 238 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

072 million from 22 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 0.043 million from 21 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.077 million from 42 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.089 million from 30 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 0.014 million from 22 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 0.051 million from 24 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.051 million from 41 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 0.027 million from 18 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

