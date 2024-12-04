LESCO Collects Rs 5.024m From 220 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered Rs 5.024 million from 238 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.
LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.
072 million from 22 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 0.043 million from 21 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.077 million from 42 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.089 million from 30 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 0.014 million from 22 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 0.051 million from 24 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.051 million from 41 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 0.027 million from 18 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
Recent Stories
Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..
Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aawaz II observes Int'l Day of PWDs in Abbottabad1 minute ago
-
IHC seeks detailed report from interior ministry regarding PTI protest1 minute ago
-
Minister attends seminar on early child marriage issue1 minute ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,047 complaints last day1 minute ago
-
Redressal of public grievances top priority; DIG Islamabad1 minute ago
-
Salman Akram Raja gets protective bails in 18 cases2 minutes ago
-
Two-day int'l conference on "Re-Imagining Real Estate" kicked off2 minutes ago
-
Minor girl escapes on her wedding day2 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan for renewed commitment against corruption for uplifting of country11 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat lauds journalists for promoting positive traditions11 minutes ago
-
KMC inaugurates first Anti-Rape Cell in KP11 minutes ago
-
Amir reviews development, progress on projects in GB11 minutes ago