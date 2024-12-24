LESCO Collects Rs 6.028m From 282 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 09:32 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered Rs 6.028 million from 282 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.
LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.
040 million from 39 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 0.067 million from 21 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.081 million from 52 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.052 million from 20 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 0.021 million from 23 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 0.059 million from 46 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.055 million from 52 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 0.054 million from 29 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
