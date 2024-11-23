LESCO Collects Rs. 6.095m From 293 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered Rs. 6.095 million from 293 chronic defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.
A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that the company recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.
008 million from 38 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 0.055 million from 27 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 2.056 million from 52 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.067 million from 31 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 0.031 million from 30 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 0.072 million from 39 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.065 million from 52 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 0.042 million from 24 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
