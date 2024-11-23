Open Menu

LESCO Collects Rs. 6.095m From 293 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 07:30 PM

LESCO collects Rs. 6.095m from 293 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered Rs. 6.095 million from 293 chronic defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that the company recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.

008 million from 38 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 0.055 million from 27 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 2.056 million from 52 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.067 million from 31 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 0.031 million from 30 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 0.072 million from 39 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.065 million from 52 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 0.042 million from 24 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Related Topics

Lahore Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Okara Circle Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

1 hour ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

1 hour ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

1 hour ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

3 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

4 hours ago
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

6 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

8 hours ago
 PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan