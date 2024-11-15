LESCO collects Rs 6.6m from 257 defaulters in 24 hours

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered Rs 6.6 million from 257 chronic defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered Rs 6.6 million from 257 chronic defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Friday that the company recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

8 million from 24 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 0.5 million from 22 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 2 million from 42 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 1.1 million from 35 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 0.3 million from 29 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 0.5 million from 39 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.6 million from 38 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 0.3 million from 28 defaulters in Kasur Circle.