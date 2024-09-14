LESCO Collects Rs 6mln More From 220 Defaulters
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered over Rs 6 million from 220 chronic defaulters in all its five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours.
A spokesman told the media here on Saturday that the company recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.
1 million from 37 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 600,000 from 19 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.6 million from 36 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 400,000 from 6 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 300,000 from 26 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 437,000 from 36 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 1.2 million from 43 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 4,000 from 36 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
