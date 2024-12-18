LESCO Collects Rs 7.009m From 258 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 09:23 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered Rs 7.009 million from 258 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.
LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.
080 million from 22 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 1.028 million from 26 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 2.005 million from 44 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.080 million from 27 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 0.038 million from 24 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 0.070 million from 37 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.063 million from 56 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 0.045 million from 22 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
