LESCO Collects Rs 7.049m From 254 Defaulters
Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered Rs 7.049 million from 254 chronic defaulters in all its five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours.
A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that the company recovered outstanding dues of Rs 2 million from 28 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 0.049 million from 19 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.091 million from 38 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 1 million from 42 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 0.020 million from 18 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 0.054 million from 35 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.087 million from 53 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 0.037 million from 21 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
