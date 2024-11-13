LESCO collects Rs 7m from 300 defaulters

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered Rs 7.004 million from 300 chronic defaulters in all its five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that the company recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.

073 million from 59 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 57,000 from 22 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.047 million from 35 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 1.004 million from 33 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 28,000 from 33 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 62,000 from 42 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 60,000 from 39 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 71,000 from 38 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

