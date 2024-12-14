LESCO collects Rs 8.029m from 297 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered Rs 8.029 million from 297 chronic defaulters in all its five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman told the media here on Saturday that the company recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.

048 million from 24 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 0.039 million from 18 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 2.038 million from 44 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 1.069 million from 56 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 0.030 million from 22 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 0.087 million from 50 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.060 million from 58 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 0.057 million from 25 defaulters in Kasur Circle.