LESCO collects Rs 8.5m from 312 defaulters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered Rs 8.5 million from 312 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Thursday that the company recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

7 million from 23 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 0.5 million from 23 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 3.5 million from 62 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 1.5 million from 53 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 0.3 million from 29 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 0.7 million from 39 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.5 million from 55 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 0.5 million from 28 defaulters in Kasur Circle.