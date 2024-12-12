Open Menu

LESCO Collects Rs 8.5m From 312 Defaulters

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 07:38 PM

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered Rs 8.5 million from 312 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours of its recovery campaign

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Thursday that the company recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

7 million from 23 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 0.5 million from 23 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 3.5 million from 62 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 1.5 million from 53 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 0.3 million from 29 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 0.7 million from 39 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.5 million from 55 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 0.5 million from 28 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

