LESCO Collects Rs 8.5m From 312 Defaulters
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 07:38 PM
The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered Rs 8.5 million from 312 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours of its recovery campaign
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered Rs 8.5 million from 312 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.
A LESCO spokesman told the media here Thursday that the company recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.
7 million from 23 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 0.5 million from 23 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 3.5 million from 62 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 1.5 million from 53 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 0.3 million from 29 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 0.7 million from 39 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.5 million from 55 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 0.5 million from 28 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
Recent Stories
Successful Neurosurgery performed at Nawaz Sharif Hospital
LESCO detects 527 power pilferers in 24 hours
LESCO collects Rs 8.5m from 312 defaulters
Fazl claims Madrassah Registration Bill has become law, asks govt to notify it
Infinix leads Pakistan’s Google Search Trend 2024
PPP Central Punjab to attend Benazir death anniversary
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 33
CM Bugti appraises BEEF's CEO performance, announce Certificate of Excellence
DC for covering school children in initial days of anti-polio campaign
PCB parts ways with Test team coach Tim Nielsen
Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure Syria
Punjab University sports gala 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Successful Neurosurgery performed at Nawaz Sharif Hospital2 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 527 power pilferers in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 8.5m from 312 defaulters3 minutes ago
-
Fazl claims Madrassah Registration Bill has become law, asks govt to notify it12 minutes ago
-
PPP Central Punjab to attend Benazir death anniversary17 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti appraises BEEF's CEO performance, announce Certificate of Excellence15 minutes ago
-
DC for covering school children in initial days of anti-polio campaign17 minutes ago
-
The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) award degrees to 3,188 graduates28 minutes ago
-
Punjab University students get positions in declamation contest28 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ehtisam Ali visits Directorate of Health Ser ..28 minutes ago
-
12 outlaws arrested; weapons & liquor seized28 minutes ago
-
German delegation visits PU, meets VC28 minutes ago