LESCO Collects Rs. 9.018m From 257 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 08:19 PM

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered Rs. 9.018 million from 257 chronic defaulters in all its five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that the company recovered outstanding dues of Rs.

3 million from 31 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs. 0.085 million from 27 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs. 2.051 million from 48 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs. 0.066 million from 24 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs. 0.017 million from 22 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs. 0.094 million from 44 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs. 0.041 million from 40 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs. 0.051 million from 21 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

