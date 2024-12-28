LESCO Collects Rs. 9.018m From 257 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 08:19 PM
The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered Rs. 9.018 million from 257 chronic defaulters in all its five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours.
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered Rs. 9.018 million from 257 chronic defaulters in all its five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours.
A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that the company recovered outstanding dues of Rs.
3 million from 31 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs. 0.085 million from 27 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs. 2.051 million from 48 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs. 0.066 million from 24 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs. 0.017 million from 22 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs. 0.094 million from 44 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs. 0.041 million from 40 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs. 0.051 million from 21 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
Recent Stories
LESCO collects Rs. 9.018m from 257 defaulters in 24 hours
414 more power pilferers detected in LESCO region
UAE supports diplomatic efforts to resolve crisis in Sudan
Light earthquake recorded in Falaj Al Mualla with no effect
IGP Islamabad to resolve public grievances on priority
Dialogue only way to move forward in politics: Khawaja Asif
Mujtaba inaugurates four newly constructed roads
Kuwait condemns Israel's burning of Kama Adwan Hospital in Gaza
EU urges 'swift, independent' probe into Azerbaijan Airlines crash
Gaza child amputees get new limbs but can't shake war trauma
Pakistan launches ambitious Carbon Market Policy to combat climate change
Imran, Ali lead Lahore’s fightback on day two
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO collects Rs. 9.018m from 257 defaulters in 24 hours1 minute ago
-
414 more power pilferers detected in LESCO region1 minute ago
-
IGP Islamabad to resolve public grievances on priority12 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way to move forward in politics: Khawaja Asif20 minutes ago
-
Book 'Harf Bolte Hain' launched50 minutes ago
-
Waste management outsourcing process to complete by Feb 12: minister50 minutes ago
-
Iqra University students explore advanced policing technology at Safe City Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Next Year to be observed as Insurance Awareness Year: Mumtaz Ali Shah1 hour ago
-
Police bust two bike-lifting gangs, recover 12 stolen bikes, laptop1 hour ago
-
Student volunteers of Iqra University visits Security Division1 hour ago
-
IWMI expands operation in KP for addressing water governance, management challenges1 hour ago
-
2 killed, 10 injured in car-Rickshaw collision in Thatta1 hour ago