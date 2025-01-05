LESCO Collects Rs6.005m From 97 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered Rs 6.005 million from 97 defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.
A LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 3.
089 million from 11 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 1.029 million from 17 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 0.026 million from 14 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.022 million from 11 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 0.007 million from 12 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 0.015 million from 12 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.010 million from 13 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 0.009 million from 7 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
Recent Stories
Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 20 ..
Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knig ..
3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S. Korea
Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four
S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 2024
Bahrain crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26
Ethiopia evacuates thousands after series of earthquakes
International flights to resume at Damascus Airport Tuesday
UNRWA warns of impending Israeli ban
Hind bint Maktoum launches ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’
Muslim Council of Elders highlights Braille's role in fostering inclusion for vi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
100,000 homes to get free solar panels in Punjab: CM2 minutes ago
-
Rain improves Lahore air quality2 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives2 minutes ago
-
LESCO UDCs complete six-week IT course3 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs6.005m from 97 defaulters in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
Sialkot Rescue 1122 saved 31,408 lives in 202412 minutes ago
-
Building sealed over nonpayment of fee13 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 176,803 power pilferers13 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for killing wife22 minutes ago
-
5th death anniversary of writer Hameed Sindhi observed22 minutes ago
-
Tributes paid to Kashmiris23 minutes ago
-
PM youth empowerment program to open gates of employment in Pakistan: Rana Mashood23 minutes ago