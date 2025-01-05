LESCO collects Rs6.005m from 97 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered Rs 6.005 million from 97 defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 3.

089 million from 11 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 1.029 million from 17 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 0.026 million from 14 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.022 million from 11 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 0.007 million from 12 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 0.015 million from 12 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.010 million from 13 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 0.009 million from 7 defaulters in Kasur Circle.