LESCO Completes Arrangements For Public Service Exams

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 09:44 PM

LESCO completes arrangements for public service exams

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has completed all arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the examinations to be conducted by Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) and Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSE)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has completed all arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the examinations to be conducted by Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) and Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSE).

Following the LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider's instructions, Chief Engineer (Operations) Abbas Ali has taken appropriate measures in this regard, according to LESCO spokesperson here Thursday. He added that the staff and officers concerned have been instructed not to close the feeders during the examinations, while special teams of LESCO have also been formed to ensure instant response to power breakdown/emergency.

Federal Public Service Commission exam will be held on November 17, while the Punjab Public Service Commission exams will begin on November 13 and continue until November 19, he mentioned.

