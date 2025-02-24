LESCO Delegation Visits Parliament House
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A 16-member delegation from the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), led by Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) WAPDA, Husnain Raza, visited Parliament House in Islamabad.
The delegation was warmly received by senior Senate officials, who provided an overview of the various departments and their roles.
During the visit, the delegation toured the Senate Museum, where they were given a detailed briefing on the history and evolution of the Parliament.
A documentary highlighting the Senate’s historical background and legislative journey was also screened.
Later, the delegation visited the Senate Hall, where they received a comprehensive briefing on legislative procedures, Senate operations, and parliamentary traditions.
They were also informed about the proceedings of Senate sessions, including the legislative process, debates, and key parliamentary affairs.
