LESCO deploys additional staff during heat wave

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has arranged additional staff in view of the heat wave,

pulling out the staffers from construction, GSE and streetlight sections, and deploying them to circle

operations to minimize response time and maintain customer convenience.

According to LESCO spokesman here Monday, the company is ensuring enough stock of transformers

and related equipments on priority basis to restore power supply in the shortest possible time in case

of any emergency. He mentioned that special instructions have been passed on to the Complaint

Centers and Complaint Phone Numbers that no customer should be left unattended.

The Chief Engineer (Operations) is also maintaining constant liaison with all the field staff, officers

and officials for maintenance of supply at all times, while emergency vehicles have been specially

arranged and necessary instructions have been issued to the respective sections.

During the last 12 hours, he said, out of 2169 feeders of LESCO, only 44 feeders have been affected

due to technical failure, adding that two percent feeders were affected at different times due to technical

reasons, which were rectified in time.

The spokesman said that for the convenience of its customers, LESCO is also releasing the data related

to feeders every hour on electronic and print media, besides updating its official social media accounts.

The damaged feeders were restored within 20 minutes to four and half hours and during last 12 hours,

power supply was restored on time on 41 feeders, he said, asserting that currently power supply

is suspended on only three feeders of LESCO.

At present, load-shedding is not being done anywhere except on high-loss making feeders, and load-shedding

of three hours is being done on 131 feeders of Category-3; four-hour on 57 feeders of Category-4; and five

hours on 37 feeders of Category-5.

The spokesman mentioned that LESCO is responsible for power distribution in five districts-: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana, Qasor and Okara. The company serves a total of 6.5 million customers with 86 percent domestic, 1.4 percent industrial, 1.1 commercial and 1..1 percent of agricultural category. He added that LESCO with its total of 18,000 employees maintains 202 Sub-Divisional offices, 42 X-En (Executive Engineer) offices and eight offices of SE (Superintending Engineer).