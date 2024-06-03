LESCO Deploys Additional Staff During Heat Wave
Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has arranged additional staff in view of the heat wave,
pulling out the staffers from construction, GSE and streetlight sections, and deploying them to circle
operations to minimize response time and maintain customer convenience.
According to LESCO spokesman here Monday, the company is ensuring enough stock of transformers
and related equipments on priority basis to restore power supply in the shortest possible time in case
of any emergency. He mentioned that special instructions have been passed on to the Complaint
Centers and Complaint Phone Numbers that no customer should be left unattended.
The Chief Engineer (Operations) is also maintaining constant liaison with all the field staff, officers
and officials for maintenance of supply at all times, while emergency vehicles have been specially
arranged and necessary instructions have been issued to the respective sections.
During the last 12 hours, he said, out of 2169 feeders of LESCO, only 44 feeders have been affected
due to technical failure, adding that two percent feeders were affected at different times due to technical
reasons, which were rectified in time.
The spokesman said that for the convenience of its customers, LESCO is also releasing the data related
to feeders every hour on electronic and print media, besides updating its official social media accounts.
The damaged feeders were restored within 20 minutes to four and half hours and during last 12 hours,
power supply was restored on time on 41 feeders, he said, asserting that currently power supply
is suspended on only three feeders of LESCO.
At present, load-shedding is not being done anywhere except on high-loss making feeders, and load-shedding
of three hours is being done on 131 feeders of Category-3; four-hour on 57 feeders of Category-4; and five
hours on 37 feeders of Category-5.
The spokesman mentioned that LESCO is responsible for power distribution in five districts-: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana, Qasor and Okara. The company serves a total of 6.5 million customers with 86 percent domestic, 1.4 percent industrial, 1.1 commercial and 1..1 percent of agricultural category. He added that LESCO with its total of 18,000 employees maintains 202 Sub-Divisional offices, 42 X-En (Executive Engineer) offices and eight offices of SE (Superintending Engineer).
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case
Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection
Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program
Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muzaffargarh Police seize illegal liquor, arrest suspect8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army organizes free medical camp in Rahim Yar Khan8 minutes ago
-
Three brick kiln owners booked8 minutes ago
-
College teachers elect new central body38 minutes ago
-
Zero load-shedding being observed in IESCO38 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi calls for justice in Nazir Masih's death case38 minutes ago
-
Police arrest father, son on killing daughter over marriage issue48 minutes ago
-
BJP using Indian forces, agencies as Hindutva tools to intimidate Kashmiris58 minutes ago
-
Businessmen forum leader urges govt to allow export of wheat products58 minutes ago
-
World Bicycle Day celebrated in Pakistan with focus on sustainable transportation58 minutes ago
-
Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama58 minutes ago
-
Experts visit villages to check on water, agriculture project1 hour ago