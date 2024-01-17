Open Menu

LESCO Detected 44,729 Power Pilferers In 130 Days Of Anti-theft Campaign

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LESCO detected 44,729 power pilferers in 130 days of anti-theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 44,729 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, in 130 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that during the campaign, LESCO submitted 44,278 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, out of which 41,834 cases were registered, and 16,967 accused were arrested by the police concerned. LESCO has so far charged a total of 65,358,325 detection units worth Rs 2.543 billion (Rs2,543,190,689 in total) to all power pilferers. LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising the anti-power-theft operations.

On the 130th consecutive day of the campaign, the spokesman added, LESCO teams detected 393 power pilferers and submitted 393 FIR applications with respective police stations, out of which 158 FIR were registered, while 17 accused arrested.

During the operation, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected. Among the seized connections were 11 commercial, three agricultural and 379 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 354,961 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.742 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 825,478 and Rs 731,150 respectively to two electricity pilferers in Manawan area, Rs 250,00 to a power thief in Johar Town and Rs 200,000 to another customer stealing electricity in Islampura.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib FIR Media All From Billion Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's e ..

Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Tehran

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant pote ..

Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..

54 minutes ago
 Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people inju ..

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured

3 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspa ..

Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran

4 hours ago
 PM vows to provide conducive environment to privat ..

PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..

4 hours ago
 Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with ..

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket

4 hours ago
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back s ..

Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery

5 hours ago
 New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

18 hours ago
 Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan