LESCO Detects 1,000 Electricity Pilferers In Muridke
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) inspection teams of Muridke Division have detected 1,000 electricity pilferers during a grand anti-power theft operation.
According to the company's spokesperson here Sunday, the operation against electricity thieves is going on vigorously in the entire LESCO region under the direction of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider. LESCO teams are conducting day and night operations against electricity thieves. In this regard, a search operation was conducted in the village of Vandala Nisar under the supervision of X-En Muridke.
During the operation, the inspection team found that hundreds of people including the village Numberdar Chaudhry Sadaqat Khokhar were stealing electricity by illegal hooking on LESCO transmission lines.
The team seized the wires used in electricity theft. The LESCO authorities filed cases against 1,000 electricity thieves and also charged them 132,8000 units in terms of detection bills.
Meanwhile, SDO Ismail Nagar Sub-Division along with his staff conducted a search operation in different localities and detected power pilferage on ten connections installed on the same property by making quarters/flats , some of which were bogus. . Electricity was being stolen by direct supply from the light transmission line.
The inspection team disconnected all the illegal connections, besides submitting an FIR application with area police station.The company will also charge detection bills to the accused.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three-lane carriageway of Walton Road project to be competed by Oct 202 minutes ago
-
07 outlaws busted; drugs, weapons recovered2 minutes ago
-
Minister announces evening OPDs at THQ, DHQ hospitals2 minutes ago
-
MPA visits Kisan card distribution centre Dunyapur2 minutes ago
-
JK PM assures all possible financial resources for the uplift of state-run AJK University2 minutes ago
-
3 cops suspended, 4 others arrested over power abuse2 minutes ago
-
Academies' role commended for hockey revival12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on grand anti-encroachment operation12 minutes ago
-
Loader rickshaws barred from plying main city roads22 minutes ago
-
Missing child reunited with his family32 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs. 2.2m for medical treatment of officers32 minutes ago
-
Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) complete & comprehensive;. Shazia Rizwan32 minutes ago