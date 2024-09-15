Open Menu

LESCO Detects 1,000 Electricity Pilferers In Muridke

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2024 | 07:50 PM

LESCO detects 1,000 electricity pilferers in Muridke

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) inspection teams of Muridke Division have detected 1,000 electricity pilferers during a grand anti-power theft operation.

According to the company's spokesperson here Sunday, the operation against electricity thieves is going on vigorously in the entire LESCO region under the direction of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider. LESCO teams are conducting day and night operations against electricity thieves. In this regard, a search operation was conducted in the village of Vandala Nisar under the supervision of X-En Muridke.

During the operation, the inspection team found that hundreds of people including the village Numberdar Chaudhry Sadaqat Khokhar were stealing electricity by illegal hooking on LESCO transmission lines.

The team seized the wires used in electricity theft. The LESCO authorities filed cases against 1,000 electricity thieves and also charged them 132,8000 units in terms of detection bills.

Meanwhile, SDO Ismail Nagar Sub-Division along with his staff conducted a search operation in different localities and detected power pilferage on ten connections installed on the same property by making quarters/flats , some of which were bogus. . Electricity was being stolen by direct supply from the light transmission line.

The inspection team disconnected all the illegal connections, besides submitting an FIR application with area police station.The company will also charge detection bills to the accused.

