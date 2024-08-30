LESCO detects 121,555 power pilferers in 334 days

Anti-theft campaign of the Lahore Electric Supply Company on Friday completed 334 days during which 121,555 accused had been found involved in power theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Anti-theft campaign of the Lahore Electric Supply Company on Friday completed 334 days during which 121,555 accused had been found involved in power theft.

According to LESCO sources here, till now cases had been registered against 104,224 accused while 37,919 accused had been arrested.

As many as 133,412,469 units had been charged from power pilferers which cost Rs 4,792,392,632.

LESCO Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider said that operation against power pilferers would continue till its complete eradication.