LESCO Detects 149,275 Power Pilferers In 400 Days
Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 149,275 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 400 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft.
The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 139,822 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 43,149 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 159,939,354 detection units worth Rs 5,890,061,028 to all the power pilferers.
