LESCO Detects 16,520 Power Pilferers In 35 Days Anti-theft Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 02:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 16,520 connections from where the consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during last 35 days of anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Thursday that the company had so far submitted FIR [First information report] applications against 16,380 electricity thieves, out of which 15,228 cases had been registered in respective police stations, while 5,153 accused were arrested. The spokesman said that all electricity thieves had been charged Rs 1.532 billion [Rs1,532,319,134 exactly] so far with 34,111,026 detection units.

On the 35th consecutive day, October 12, of anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, LESCO found 490 connections involved in electricity theft in all its circles and also submitted FIR application against 490 electricity thieves in the respective police stations, out of which 267 cases were registered while 65 accused arrested.

During the operation, he said, various agricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft; their connections were disconnected and they were charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, 14 were commercial, four agricultural and 472 domestic, and all of those were disconnected and charged a collective amount of Rs36,921,245 against 702,431 detection units.

On the 35th day of anti-power theft operation, the LESCO charged 2,012 detection units worth Rs 994,852 to an connection in Hanjarwal area of Lahore; 15,060 detection units of Rs 545,300 to another connection in the area of Hujra Shah Moqeem; 6,000 detection units worth Rs 421,000 to a power pilferer in Ichhra area on Ferozpur Road; and 7,800 detection units of Rs 400,000 to power thief in Factory Area.

More Stories From Pakistan