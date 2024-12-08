LESCO detects 165,572 power pilferers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has so far detected a total of 165,572 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Sunday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 154,790 FIRs were registered in respective police stations, while 44,573 accused were arrested by the respective police.

During the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 5,091 commercial, 1,639 agricultural, 344 industrial and 158,498 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 173,664,822 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 6.587 billion.