LESCO Detects 166 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 166 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 214th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Saturday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 69 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 09 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 214th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 06 were commercial, 01 agricultural, 01 industrial and 158 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 136,235 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 2.930 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 350,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer on Empress Road area; Rs 120,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Naeem Park area; Rs 95,000 detection bill to an electricity thief in Shalamar area; and Rs 90,000 fine in the form of detection bill to another customer stealing electricity in Shahdara Town.

During the 214 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 73,335 power connections and 70,759 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 29,949 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 88,923,901 detection units worth Rs 3,333,296,157 to all the power pilferers.

