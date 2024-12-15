Open Menu

LESCO Detects 168,657 Power Pilferers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2024 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has so far detected a total of 168,657 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its ongoing anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 157,312 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 44,918 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.

The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

During the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 5,204 commercial, 1,653 agricultural, 348 industrial and 161,452 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 176,198,267 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 6,674,620,870.

