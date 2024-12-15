LESCO Detects 168,657 Power Pilferers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has so far detected a total of 168,657 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its ongoing anti-power theft campaign.
The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 157,312 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 44,918 accused have been arrested by the respective police.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.
The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
During the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 5,204 commercial, 1,653 agricultural, 348 industrial and 161,452 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 176,198,267 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 6,674,620,870.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO detects 168,657 power pilferers2 minutes ago
-
Distt admin intensifies efforts to resolve municipal services issues2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses grief over tragic loss of lives in migrant boat accident22 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates successful candidates for winning bar's elections32 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over loss of previous lives on Greece coast41 minutes ago
-
IFA cracks down on substandard meat at Sunday bazaar42 minutes ago
-
KPOGCL completes bidding for sale of 49% share of Miran Exploration in N.Waziristan, Kurram42 minutes ago
-
School nutrition program launched42 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 07m from 256 defaulters in 24 hours42 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates new KBA, MBA bodies52 minutes ago
-
Youth hit to death1 hour ago
-
Govt to establish 300 Ed-Tech model schools in Kachi Abadis1 hour ago