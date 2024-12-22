Open Menu

LESCO Detects 171,676 Power Pilferers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has so far detected a total of 171,676 connections from where customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- during its ongoing anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sunday that the company also submitted FIR [first information report] applications against electricity thieves, out of which 159,850 FIRs were registered in respective police stations, while 45,181 accused were arrested by the respective police.

The spokesman added that large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 5,296 commercial, 1,670 agricultural, 355 industrial and 164,355 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 178,303,287 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 6,739,231,520.

