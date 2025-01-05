Open Menu

LESCO Detects 176,803 Power Pilferers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has so far detected a total of 176,803 connections from where customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its ongoing anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 164,469 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 45,667 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.

The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

During the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 5,461 commercial, 1,712 agricultural, 359 industrial and 169,271 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 182,014,141 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 6,912,299,654.

