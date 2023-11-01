Open Menu

LESCO Detects 201 Power Pilferers On 54th Day Of Anti-power Theft Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2023 | 12:30 PM

LESCO detects 201 power pilferers on 54th day of anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 201 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 54th day of the grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here on Wednesday that the company submitted FIR applications against 199 electricity thieves, out of which 116 FIRs were registered in respective police stations, while 15 accused were arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves were being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider was supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them were being brought to justice.

On the 54th consecutive day (Nov. 01) of anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large agricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 03 were commercial, 02 agricultural and 196 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 323,205 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 12.226 million.

He explained that LESCO charged Rs 01 million as detection bill against 5,000 units to an electricity pilferer in Batapur Lahore; Rs 369,560 fine in the form of detection bill against 1,690 to another customer stealing electricity in Bhikhhi Sheikhupura; Rs 200,000 detection bill against 4,965 units to another power thief in Qila Gujjar Singh Lahore; and Rs 200,000 as detection bill against 4,890 units to an electricity thief in Garhi Shahu area.

During the 54 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 22,446 power connections and submitted 22,216 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 21,386 FIRs were registered, while 10,961 accused were so far arrested by the police. The LESCO so far charged a total of 43,427,507 detection units worth Rs 1,882,974,716 to all the power pilferers.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Fine Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib FIR Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. So ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histor ..

24 minutes ago
 No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at ..

No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza ..

44 minutes ago
 Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

46 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#03 ..

Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#039;s National Day celebration

1 hour ago
 ‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for ..

‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for November 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup ..

Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says

11 hours ago
 UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, join ..

UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, joint work

11 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia re ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

11 hours ago
 UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for P ..

UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for People of Determination

11 hours ago
 Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan