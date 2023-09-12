Open Menu

Lesco Detects 205 Power Pilferers

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Lesco detects 205 power pilferers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) detected 205 power pilferers in all its circles and charged them a total of 443,875 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 18.522 million after disconnecting their supply during its sixth day of anti-power theft operation on Tuesday.

A Lesco spokesman confirmed to media here that 205 connections in all circles were found involved in electricity theft and applications for registration of FIRs against all electricity thieves have been filed in the respective police stations, out of which 105 FIRs have been registered while an accused has also been arrested.

Among the seized connections were one agricultural, six commercial and 198 domestic of categories, and: "We have charged them an accumulative detection units of 443,875 worth Rs 18,522,713," he added.

The company's spokesman said that during the sixth day of operation against electricity thieves, large agricultural and commercial consumers were also found pilfering electricity. Sharing break-up of the seized connections details, he said that 25,000 units of Rs 600,000 were charged to an agricultural connection in Qala Sada Singh Hujra (North); 12,788 units worth Rs 575,500 to commercial connections in Chuhang area on Multan Road; 6132 detection units of Rs 238,535 to customers pilfering electricity directly from main transmission lines in Raja Jang area; and 5936 units of Rs 200,000 to customers stealing electricity on Raiwind Road.

During six days of operation, the Lesco found a total of 1,498 connections pilfering electricity through various means in the region. FIR applications were submitted against 1,497 electricity thieves, out of which 947 FIRs have been registered and a total of 86 accused have been arrested. All the electricity thieves have charged a total of 4,775,973 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 201.751 million.

Meanwhile, Lesco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider said, "On the instructions of the prime minister and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), we have started operation against electricity thieves since Thursday last and we will continue with anti-power theft operation till the time all the electricity thieves are brought to justice."

