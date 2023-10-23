Open Menu

LESCO Detects 234 Power Pilferers On 46th Day Of Anti-power Theft Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 234 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- on the 46th of the grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told the media here Monday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 233 electricity thieves, out of which 155 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 23 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 46th consecutive day (Oct. 23) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 11 were commercial, 02 agricultural, 01 industrial and 220 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 307,527 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 13.594 million.

He explained that LESCO charged Rs 0.6 million detection bill against 8,500 units to an electricity pilferer in New Anarkali area of Lahore; Rs 0.249 million fine in the form of detection bill against 10,402 units to a customer stealing electricity in Mangtanwala; Rs 0.180 million detection bill against 4,993 units to a power thief Mochipura; and Rs 0.150 million detection bill against 2,412 units to a power thief in Sabza Zar Housing Society.

During the 46 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 20,357 power connections and submitted 20,150 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 19,336 FIRs have been registered, while 6,725 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 42,299,694 detection units worth Rs 1,805,602,874 to all the power pilferers.

