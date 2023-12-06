Open Menu

LESCO Detects 24 Shopkeepers Stealing Electricity In Chashmaan Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Ahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) team, in an anti-power theft operation, has found 24 shopkeepers pilfering electricity in an area of McLeod Road Division of LESCO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) team, in an anti-power theft operation, has found 24 shopkeepers pilfering electricity in an area of McLeod Road Division of LESCO.

According to the company's spokesman here Wednesday that the shopkeepers were taking their respective shops' power load from a three-phase meter by breaching its software.

The LESCO team seized the meter and got registered a case against the accused with the area police station. He added that 42,121 units have also been charged to the accused in terms of detection bill.

