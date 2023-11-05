LESCO detects 244 power pilferers on 58th day of anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 244 connections from

where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore,

Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 58th day of grand anti-power

theft campaign.

LESCO spokesman told the media here Sunday the company had also lodged FIR

applications against 243 electricity thieves, out of which 56 FIRs had been got registered

in respective police stations, while 37 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted

on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that

the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity

theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate

them were also being brought to justice.

On the 58th consecutive day (Nov 5) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added,

large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were

also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 10 were

commercial, 03 agricultural and 231 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected

and charged with a total of 669,071 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 11.657 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged

Rs 500,000 detection bill against 8,000 units to an electricity pilferer in Kot Lakhpat area

of Lahore; Rs 250,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 5,165 units to a customer

stealing electricity in Panorama Centre Lahore; Rs 206,109 detection bill against 3,153 units

to another power thief in Sundar area Raiwind; and Rs 205,609 detection bill against 2,540

units to a power thief also in Sundar area.

During the 58 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned that LESCO detected

pilferage on 23,713 power connections and submitted 23,474 FIR applications against electricity

thieves in the relevant police stations, out of which 22,625 FIRs had been registered, while 11,873 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 45,212,509

detection units worth Rs 1,916,124,205 to all the power pilferers.