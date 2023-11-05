LESCO Detects 244 Power Pilferers On 58th Day Of Anti-power Theft Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2023 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 244 connections from
where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore,
Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 58th day of grand anti-power
theft campaign.
LESCO spokesman told the media here Sunday the company had also lodged FIR
applications against 243 electricity thieves, out of which 56 FIRs had been got registered
in respective police stations, while 37 accused have been arrested.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted
on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that
the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity
theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate
them were also being brought to justice.
On the 58th consecutive day (Nov 5) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added,
large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were
also disconnected and charged with detection units.
Among the seized connections 10 were
commercial, 03 agricultural and 231 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected
and charged with a total of 669,071 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 11.657 million.
Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged
Rs 500,000 detection bill against 8,000 units to an electricity pilferer in Kot Lakhpat area
of Lahore; Rs 250,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 5,165 units to a customer
stealing electricity in Panorama Centre Lahore; Rs 206,109 detection bill against 3,153 units
to another power thief in Sundar area Raiwind; and Rs 205,609 detection bill against 2,540
units to a power thief also in Sundar area.
During the 58 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned that LESCO detected
pilferage on 23,713 power connections and submitted 23,474 FIR applications against electricity
thieves in the relevant police stations, out of which 22,625 FIRs had been registered, while 11,873 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 45,212,509
detection units worth Rs 1,916,124,205 to all the power pilferers.