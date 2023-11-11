LESCO detects 247 power pilferers on 64th day of anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 247 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara on the 64th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against 242 electricity thieves, out of which 125 FIRs had been registered in respective police stations, while 20 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 64th consecutive day (Nov. 11) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 06 were commercial, 02 agricultural, 07 commercial and 238 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 410,236 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 22.245 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 700,000 detection bill against 10,000 units to an electricity pilferer in Civil Lines area; Rs 500,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 7,500 units to a customer stealing electricity in Ferozwala area; Rs 500,000 detection bill against 8,800 units to another power thief in Manawan Lahore; and Rs 200,000 detection bill to a power thief also in Chunian.

During the 64 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 24,965 power connections and submitted 24,712 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 23,879 FIRs have been registered, while 12,334 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 46,969,557 detection units worth Rs 1,978,975,827 to all the power pilferers.