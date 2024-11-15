Open Menu

LESCO Detects 25 Illegal Connections

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) inspection teams have found 25 illegal power connection in Harappa Lakke Village, Warraich Housing Society and surrounding areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) inspection teams have found 25 illegal power connection in Harappa Lakke Village, Warraich Housing Society and surrounding areas.

The company's spokesman told media here Friday that during the ongoing anti-power theft operation, the LESCO officials caught 10 illegal connections in Warraich Housing Society and adjoining areas. All connections have been disconnected and legal action has been initiated against the accused.

Another LESCO team detected 15 illegal connections in Harappa Lakke village.

All the accused were stealing electricity by hooking wire illegally on the LESCO transmission line. The power pilferers have also been charged with 30,000 units under the detection bill.

He mentioned that a major theft of electricity was caught earlier in a housing society namely Warraich Homes where the accused were providing electricity to 150 houses by hooking up the direct supply line.

LESCO authorities have got registered two cases against the accused after disconnecting the illegal connections.

