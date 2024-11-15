LESCO Detects 25 Illegal Connections
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 10:18 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) inspection teams have found 25 illegal power connection in Harappa Lakke Village, Warraich Housing Society and surrounding areas
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) inspection teams have found 25 illegal power connection in Harappa Lakke Village, Warraich Housing Society and surrounding areas.
The company's spokesman told media here Friday that during the ongoing anti-power theft operation, the LESCO officials caught 10 illegal connections in Warraich Housing Society and adjoining areas. All connections have been disconnected and legal action has been initiated against the accused.
Another LESCO team detected 15 illegal connections in Harappa Lakke village.
All the accused were stealing electricity by hooking wire illegally on the LESCO transmission line. The power pilferers have also been charged with 30,000 units under the detection bill.
He mentioned that a major theft of electricity was caught earlier in a housing society namely Warraich Homes where the accused were providing electricity to 150 houses by hooking up the direct supply line.
LESCO authorities have got registered two cases against the accused after disconnecting the illegal connections.
Recent Stories
HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway
DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops
Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka
Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development ..
FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against ..
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral r ..
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid ..
Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors
Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress
Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation
Special prayers for rain offered
Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway8 minutes ago
-
DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops8 minutes ago
-
Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka8 minutes ago
-
FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against Federal Entities15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral relations15 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid agitation, offers t ..19 minutes ago
-
Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors19 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress19 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation19 minutes ago
-
Special prayers for rain offered19 minutes ago
-
Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal26 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way to resolve political matters: Barrister Malik26 minutes ago