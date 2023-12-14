Open Menu

LESCO Detects 269 Power Pilferers On 96th Day Of Anti-theft Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 269 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- on the 96th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Thursday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against 269 electricity thieves, out of which 134 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while seven accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 96th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected.

Among the seized connections were 11 commercial, 01 industrial, 01 agricultural and 256 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 353,480 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 10.493 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 2000,000 to an electricity pilferer in Johar Town; Rs 175,000 detection bill to another customer stealing electricity in Status Katla area of Lahore; Rs 150,000 fine to a power thief in Shahdara Town; and Rs 130,760 detection bill to a power thief in Bhoman Shah area.

During the 96 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 35,482 power connections and submitted 35,092 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 33,774 FIRs have been registered, while 15,891 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 57,649,198 detection units worth Rs 2,242,633,504 to all the power pilferers.

