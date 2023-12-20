LESCO detects 275 power pilferers in 24 hours

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 275 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- on the 102nd day of grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 275 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- on the 102nd day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Wednesday that the company also submitted the FIR applications against 275 electricity thieves, out of which 147 cases were registered in the respective police stations and 10 accused arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 102nd consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected.

Among the seized connections were 11 commercial, 04 agricultural and 260 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 300,684 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 11.867 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 2,006,050 to an electricity pilferer in Gujjarpura area; and Rs 300,000 to another customer stealing electricity in Factory Area.

During the 102 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 36,993 power connections and submitted 36,601 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 35,138 FIRs have been registered, while 16,132 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 58,059,472 detection units worth Rs 2,263,140,564 to all the power pilferers.