Open Menu

LESCO Detects 275 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2023 | 05:28 PM

LESCO detects 275 power pilferers in 24 hours

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 275 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- on the 102nd day of grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 275 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- on the 102nd day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Wednesday that the company also submitted the FIR applications against 275 electricity thieves, out of which 147 cases were registered in the respective police stations and 10 accused arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 102nd consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected.

Among the seized connections were 11 commercial, 04 agricultural and 260 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 300,684 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 11.867 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 2,006,050 to an electricity pilferer in Gujjarpura area; and Rs 300,000 to another customer stealing electricity in Factory Area.

During the 102 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 36,993 power connections and submitted 36,601 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 35,138 FIRs have been registered, while 16,132 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 58,059,472 detection units worth Rs 2,263,140,564 to all the power pilferers.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib FIR Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

CJCSC, Jordan’s King discuss regional security s ..

CJCSC, Jordan’s King discuss regional security situation

3 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme for Thursday

FESCO issues shutdown programme for Thursday

3 minutes ago
 Gang of five busted, with recovery of Rs. 6.4 mill ..

Gang of five busted, with recovery of Rs. 6.4 million

48 seconds ago
 Financial help for Christmas families on Christmas

Financial help for Christmas families on Christmas

50 seconds ago
 Former PM Nawaz Sharif obtains nomination papers f ..

Former PM Nawaz Sharif obtains nomination papers from NA-15 Masehra

51 seconds ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar terms ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar terms surrender of BNA members as ' ..

54 seconds ago
ECP issues code of conduct for upcoming general el ..

ECP issues code of conduct for upcoming general elections scheduled on Feb 8

7 minutes ago
 DR Congo votes for president, MPs amid delays, con ..

DR Congo votes for president, MPs amid delays, conflict in east

6 minutes ago
 Under-training ASPs visit PSCA

Under-training ASPs visit PSCA

6 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks end higher as market sentiment improv ..

Tokyo stocks end higher as market sentiment improves

10 minutes ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Farming Next to conduct trainin ..

UVAS inks MoU with Farming Next to conduct trainings

11 minutes ago
 Britain's inflation drops to 3.9 pct in November

Britain's inflation drops to 3.9 pct in November

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan