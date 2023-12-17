LESCO detects 278 power pilferers on 99th day of anti-theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 278 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 99th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 278 electricity thieves, out of which 144 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 13 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 99th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected.

Among the seized connections were 05 commercial, 03 agricultural, 01 commercial and 270 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 291,345 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 9.538 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 300,000 to an electricity pilferer in Badami Bagh area of Lahore; Rs 120,000 to another customer stealing electricity in Saddar area of Shahdara Town; Rs 120,000 to a power thief in Factory Area; and Rs 110,000 detection bill to a power thief in Ferozwala area.

During the 99 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 36,087 power connections and submitted 36,367 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 35,976 FIRs have been registered, while 16,005 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 57,497,837 detection units worth Rs 2,241,588,768 to all the power pilferers.