LESCO Detects 283 Power Pilferers On 67th Day Of Anti-power Theft Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 283 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 67th day of grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 283 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 67th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 279 electricity thieves, out of which 189 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 28 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 67th consecutive day (Nov. 14) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 11 were commercial, 01 agricultural and 271 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 312,458 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 13.141million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 280,000 detection bill against 4,000 units to an electricity pilferer in Shahdara Lahore; Rs 250,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 5,000 units to a customer stealing electricity in Shafiqabad area; Rs 200,000 detection bill against 4,064 units to another power thief in Kot Lakhpat Lahore; and Rs 200,000 detection bill to a power thief in Qila Gujjar Singh area.

During the 67 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 25,828 power connections and submitted 25,578 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 24,757 FIRs have been registered, while 12,446 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 47,833,285 detection units worth Rs 2,018,063,755 to all the power pilferers.

