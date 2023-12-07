LESCO detects 288 power pilferers in a day

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 288 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 89th day of grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 288 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 89th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

LESCO spokesman told the media here on Thursday that the company also submitted FIR applications against 288 electricity thieves, out of which 144 FIRs were registered in respective police stations, while 15 accused were arrested.

On the 89th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with a total of 345,911 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 11.583 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 406,972 to an electricity pilferer in Naulakhha area of Lahore; Rs 235,690 detection bill to another customer stealing electricity in Raiwind; Rs 200,000 detection bill to a power thief in Saanda area of Lahore; and Rs 200,000 detection bill to a power thief in Shahdara Town.

During the 89 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 33,444 power connections and submitted 33,059 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 31,896 FIRs have been registered, while 15,672 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 55,700,004 detection units worth Rs 2,181,732,250 to all the power pilferers.