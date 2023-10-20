Open Menu

LESCO Detects 288 Power Pilferers On 43rd Day Of Anti-power Theft Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2023 | 02:40 PM

LESCO detects 288 power pilferers on 43rd day of anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 288 connections from where customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 43rd of a grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Friday that the company has also lodged FIRs against 285 electricity thieves, out of which 218 have been registered in respective police stations, while 36 accused have been arrested. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising the operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until a complete end to electricity theft. Electricity pilferers as well as LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 43rd consecutive day (Oct. 20) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the cut-off connections, nine were commercial and 279 domestic, and all the connections were charged a total of 439,684 units as detection bills amounting to Rs 21.750 million. He explained that LESCO charged Rs 0.450 million detection bills against 8,915 units to an electricity pilferer in Canal Fort area; Rs 0.360 million fine in the form of a detection bill against 4,025 units to a customer stealing electricity in Gulshan-e-Rehman area of Rasoolpura; a Rs 0.358 million detection bill against 4,062 units to a power thief in Nawab Town Lahore; and a Rs 0.338 million detection bill against 5,200 units to another power thief in Anarkali area of Lahore. During the 43 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO had detected pilferage on 19,569 power connections and submitted 19,395 FIRs against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 18,555 FIRs have been registered, while 6,549 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 39,381,097 detection units worth Rs 1,785,280,023 to all the power pilferers.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Fine Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with In ..

5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with Infinix ZERO 30 5G

37 minutes ago
 vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence ..

Vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage lat ..

DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage latest AI technologies within eme ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action ..

COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action at Arctic Circle Assembly

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowle ..

Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowledge on housing projects

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ausralia

2 hours ago
ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during G ..

ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during GITEX

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &qu ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &quot;Union Fortress 9&quot; mili ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Paki ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2 ..

COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2023' exercise

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash beco ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash becomes top trend on social media

3 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in W ..

Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Waziristan encounters

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan