LESCO detects 289 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 289 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 101st day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 289 electricity thieves, out of which 161 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 101st consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected.

Among the seized connections were 07 commercial, 03 agricultural and 279 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 306,579 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 11.273 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 900,000 to an electricity pilferer in Factory Area; Rs 300,000 to another customer stealing electricity also in Factory Area; Rs 250,000 to a power thief in Johar Town; and Rs 199,578 detection bill to a power thief in Saddar area of Nankana Sahib.

During the 101 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 36,717 power connections and submitted 36,326 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 34,900 FIRs have been registered, while 16,087 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 57,841,989 detection units worth Rs 2,252,549,056 to all the power pilferers.