LESCO Detects 289 Power Pilferers On 95th Day Of Anti-theft Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 07:54 PM

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 289 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 95th day of grand anti-power theft campaign

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Wednesday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against 289 electricity thieves, out of which 137 cases were registered in respective police stations, while 13 accused have been arrested.

On the 95th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected. Among the seized connections were 13 commercial, one industrial and 275 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 332,138 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 12.

313 million.Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 5000,000 to an electricity pilferer in Shafiqabad Lahore; Rs 125,000 detection bill to another customer stealing electricity in Factory Area; Rs 100,000 fine to a power thief also in Shahqpur; and Rs 100,000 detection bill to a power thief also Factory area.During the 95 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 35,211 power connections and submitted 34,819 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 33,479 FIRs have been registered, while 15,858 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 57,273,810 detection units worth Rs 2,243,927,577 to all the power pilferers.

