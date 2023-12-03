Open Menu

LESCO Detects 299 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2023 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 299 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, on the 85th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sunday that the company also submitted FIR applications against 298 electricity thieves, out of which 168 FIRs had been registered in respective police stations, while 11 accused were arrested.

On the 85th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections eight were commercial, seven agricultural, two industrial and 282 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 379,142 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 15.

657 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 300,000 detection bill against 3,900 units to an electricity pilferer in Kot Abdul Maalik; Rs 250,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 4,000 units to a customer stealing electricity in Factory Area; Rs 250,000 detection bill to another power thief in an area along side Sheikhupura Road; and Rs 350,000 detection bill to a power thief in Sarai Mughal area.

During the campaign, LESCO detected pilferage on 32,380 power connections and submitted 31,997 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 30,996 FIRs have been registered, while 15,377 accused have so far been arrested by the police. LESCO has so far charged a total of 54,648,323 detection units worth Rs 2,144,026,934 to all the power pilferers.

