Open Menu

LESCO Detects 309 Power Pilferers On 97th Day Of Anti-theft Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2023 | 07:26 PM

LESCO detects 309 power pilferers on 97th day of anti-theft campaign

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 309 connections from where the consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- on the 97th day of grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 309 connections from where the consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- on the 97th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Friday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against 309 electricity thieves, out of which 164 cases were registered in respective police stations, while 14 accused had been arrested.

On the 96th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected. Among the seized connections were 10 commercial, 04 agricultural and 295 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 335,213 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 12.

586 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 350,000 to an electricity pilferer in Chooniyan; Rs 250,000 detection bill to another customer stealing electricity in Factory area; Rs 250,000 fine to a power thief in Township; and Rs 236,750 detection bill to a power thief in Maangtanwala area.During the 97 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 35,791 power connections and submitted 35,401 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 34,006 FIRs have been registered, while 15,923 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 57,498,926 detection units worth Rs 2,231,566,201 to all the power pilferers.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Fine Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib FIR Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Governor SBP asks banks to enhance farmers' access ..

Governor SBP asks banks to enhance farmers' access to financial services

10 minutes ago
 Gang of fraudsters held

Gang of fraudsters held

6 minutes ago
 Nilofar for enhanced media role in raising awarene ..

Nilofar for enhanced media role in raising awareness on child marriage & gender- ..

6 minutes ago
 Coordination instrumental in reducing smuggling, R ..

Coordination instrumental in reducing smuggling, Rs 107m worth of smuggled goods ..

6 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of cops martyred in Tank police li ..

Funeral prayers of cops martyred in Tank police lines attack offered

6 minutes ago
 PPP says standing firm on demand for polls on Feb ..

PPP says standing firm on demand for polls on Feb 8

6 minutes ago
DC orders for foolproof security around churches

DC orders for foolproof security around churches

6 minutes ago
 Huawei ICT competition 2023-24 Regional Final to c ..

Huawei ICT competition 2023-24 Regional Final to commence from Dec 19

10 minutes ago
 President appoints Justice Sardar Tariq Masood as ..

President appoints Justice Sardar Tariq Masood as acting CJP

6 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 11.2m from 527 defaulters i ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 11.2m from 527 defaulters in 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad police conducts special anti-riots train ..

Islamabad police conducts special anti-riots training course

46 minutes ago
 TDCP says to set up ‘Darshan Resort’ at Kartar ..

TDCP says to set up ‘Darshan Resort’ at Kartarpur

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan