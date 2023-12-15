LESCO detects 309 power pilferers on 97th day of anti-theft campaign

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 309 connections from where the consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- on the 97th day of grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 309 connections from where the consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- on the 97th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Friday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against 309 electricity thieves, out of which 164 cases were registered in respective police stations, while 14 accused had been arrested.

On the 96th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected. Among the seized connections were 10 commercial, 04 agricultural and 295 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 335,213 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 12.

586 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 350,000 to an electricity pilferer in Chooniyan; Rs 250,000 detection bill to another customer stealing electricity in Factory area; Rs 250,000 fine to a power thief in Township; and Rs 236,750 detection bill to a power thief in Maangtanwala area.During the 97 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 35,791 power connections and submitted 35,401 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 34,006 FIRs have been registered, while 15,923 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 57,498,926 detection units worth Rs 2,231,566,201 to all the power pilferers.