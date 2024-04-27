LESCO Detects 315 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 315 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 221st day of grand anti-power theft campaign.
The LESCO spokesman told media here Saturday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 108 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 07 accused have been arrested by the respective police.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
On the 221st consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.
Among the seized connections 13 were commercial, 03 agricultural, 01 industrial and 298 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 231,070 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 6.845 million.
Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 400,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Green Town; Rs 200,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Old Anarkali area; Rs 160,000 detection bill to an electricity thief in Race Course area, and Rs 160,000 fine in the form of detection bill to another customer stealing electricity in Shahdara Town.
During the 221 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 74,960 power connections and 71,331 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 30,025 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 90,529,474 detection units worth Rs 3,357,040,327 to all the power pilferers.
Recent Stories
Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons
SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters
PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today
Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award
Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy
TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi
Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts
Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ASP HQs visits Jungle Khel Police Station7 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalised to hold local bodies by-elections7 minutes ago
-
Punjab female police officer selected for international award7 minutes ago
-
Price control magistrates performance reviewed7 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 450 food baskets in Shangla7 minutes ago
-
Sports gala concludes17 minutes ago
-
Strawberry: a fruit of tantalising taste affected by torrential rains; farmers demand compensation17 minutes ago
-
Stage drama "Zandagi" presented in festival of Arts Council Larkana37 minutes ago
-
President PBF proposes national economic recovery plan37 minutes ago
-
CMr KP condoles death of three persons in lightning in Mansehra37 minutes ago
-
KP food minister visits wheat godown in Nowshehra47 minutes ago
-
SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters50 minutes ago