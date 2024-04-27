Open Menu

LESCO Detects 315 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 315 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 221st day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Saturday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 108 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 07 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 221st consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

 Among the seized connections 13 were commercial, 03 agricultural, 01 industrial and 298 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 231,070 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 6.845 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 400,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Green Town; Rs 200,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Old Anarkali area; Rs 160,000 detection bill to an electricity thief in Race Course area, and Rs 160,000 fine in the form of detection bill to another customer stealing electricity in Shahdara Town.

During the 221 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 74,960 power connections and 71,331 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 30,025 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 90,529,474 detection units worth Rs 3,357,040,327 to all the power pilferers.

