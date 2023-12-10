LESCO detects 315 power pilferers in a day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 315 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 92nd day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 315 electricity thieves, out of which 160 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 12 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 92nd consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected.

Among the seized connections were 16 commercial, 03 agricultural, one industrial and 295 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 365,700 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 13.824 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 680,000 to an electricity pilferer in Saanda area of Lahore; Rs 409,480 detection bill to another customer stealing electricity in Saddar area of Depaalpur Okara; Rs 266,539 fine to a power thief Bachiyana area; and Rs 250,000 detection bill to a power thief in Township Lahore.

During the 92 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 34,391 power connections and submitted 34,002 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 32,804 FIRs have been registered, while 15,802 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 56,802,910 detection units worth Rs 2,216,332,219 to all the power pilferers.